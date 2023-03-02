We’re Not At War With Yorubas – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

The Igbo socio-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State chapter has distanced itself from the statement credited to one Okechukwu Isiguzoro, inciting Igbo in the state against Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Oba of Lagos, Oba Riliwan Akiolu and others.

This came on the heels of directive by an executive of Ohanze, identified as Okechukwu Isiguzoro, through a news platform where he hid under the camouflage of ethnicity in inciting the public and Igbos in Lagos to vote out Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

Ossai avowed that Sanwo-Olu would be re-elected because of his landmark achievements and sustainability of peace, unity and development in the state.

The Ohaneze Ndigbo, however, declared that it was not at war with Yorubas in Lagos but solidly in support of the incumbent state government as brothers and sisters in progress.

President, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Lagos chapter, Sunday Ossai and Yoruba Council Worldwide and Secretary General, Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council, Aare Oba Oladotun Hassan and Ben Obi Nwa Eze, Chairman. Igbo Leaders Forum, made the call on Thursday, at a press briefing in Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking on behalf of Ndigbo, the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State chapter, Chief Sunday, Ossai, described Isiguzoro as meddlesome interloper, who has no relationship with Igbo in the state but want to capitalise on current political atmosphere to score a cheap political point by instigating violence.

He said neither Ndigbo in Lagos nor the national body of the group has any relationship with self the acclaimed national Secretary-General, Isiguzoro, urged the governor and others to disregard his statement.

“We are not at war with the Yorubas. Sanwo-Olu is a detribalised man, he does not discriminate, he has done alot for the Igbos in Lagos he deserved our support for second term.

“There are Igbos in his cabinet and the state House of Assemnly Igbo is on his cabinet and House of Assembly, Lagos is our home, we must do well for Lagos. Sanwo-Olu has no rival he should go to sleep.

“He will return. We appealed for calm, peace among our members and residents generally. Even the President-elect, Bola Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu, have both sued for peace and calm. This we will uphold. Come March 11, our members Ndigbo will vote massively for Sanwo-Olu victory.”