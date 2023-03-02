We’re Not Interested In Your Government’s Offer Of Unity – LP Campaign Replies Tinubu

Yinusa Tanko, chief spokesman for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LP PCC) has rejected the call from Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect, to form a unity government.

Recall that Tinubu, in his acceptance speech on Wednesday, commended his opponents for the keenly-contested election and requested them to work with him for the development of the country.

“Finally, I thank the Nigerian people for their abiding belief in our democracy. I shall be a fair leader to all Nigerians. I will be in tune with your aspirations, charge up your energies and harness your talents to deliver a nation that we can be proud of.

“To my fellow candidates, former Vice-President Atiku, former governor Kwankwaso, former governor Obi and all others, I extend the hand of friendship. This was a competitive, high-spirited campaign. You have my utmost respect. Let’s collaborate and work together. I promise to work with you. Political competition must now give way to political conciliation and inclusive governance,” Tinubu had said.

However, Tanko, in a chat with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, said the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will not be part of any unity government.

According to him, the LP was not interested in Tinubu’s offer, stressing that the party has resolved to head to the court for redress.

He said: “We said that we are going to court. We are not interested in discussing anything on the government of national unity. What we have so far resolved is to head to the court for redress.”

The spokesman further berated the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, over the conduct of the just-concluded presidential election.

He opined that the election did not meet the minimum standard as prescribed by INEC guidelines and the Electoral Act 2022, adding that the drama that led to the presentation of the Certificate of Return to Tinubu and his running mate was a well-rehearsed script.

Tanko, further called on LP supporters and members to remain peaceful and calm, and encourage them to continue with the campaigns ahead of the forthcoming governorship and state house of assembly elections.

His words, “It is our position that the purported result did not meet the minimum criteria of a transparent, free and fair election. In addition to the most condemnable attacks, violence, voter intimidation and suppression, the election was conducted in clear violation of agreed and promised INEC rules and guidelines, the Electoral Act 2002 as amended, and indeed the Nigerian Constitution.

“As evident, the institutions of the state and leaders that were supposed to ensure the sanctity of the election, again and as in the past collaborated and colluded to subvert the will of the good people of Nigeria.

“Please be assured of our determination to fight the injustice that has been perpetrated on Nigerians through all legal and peaceful means.

“While painful, we implore you to please remain peaceful and calm. As our fight and determination for a New Nigeria are just beginning, we equally encourage you all to continue with the campaigns and vote massively for Labour Party in the forthcoming governorship and state house of Assembly election on Saturday 11th March 2023.

“Our Principal, His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi will in due course speak to you all and indeed the nation.”