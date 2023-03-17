“What A Joke” — Atiku Mocks APC For ‘Begging Western Powers’ To Congratulate Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has berated the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for “seeking endorsement” from the United States (U.S.) president, Joe Biden after the February 25 election.

Atiku accused the APC of begging Joe Biden to Congratulate president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Information Nigeria reports that the APC PCC Director of New Media, Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK), had said though the U.S. State Department had greeted Tinubu, there was a need for Biden to do the same.

“It’s time for Joe (Biden) to pick up the phone and add his voice. We are a big nation, we deserve no less,” Fani-Kayode wrote on Twitter.

However in a Thursday statement, Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu said the former Minister’s remarks were “evidence of desperation.”

The spokesperson described FFK’s action as “appalling,” advising Tinubu and his team to “stop forcing foreign countries to recognise the sham election conducted by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”

Shaibu added that after being “the beneficiary of the worst and most fraudulent election in the history of Nigeria, Tinubu and his ilk are now running from pillar to post, begging Western powers to recognise him.”

He recalled the days of Sani Abacha “where the maximum ruler tried to ingratiate himself with the West after refusing to recognise M.K.O. Abiola as the winner of June 12 election.”

The aide revered that the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard stated expressly that the country’s general poll was below the expectation of Nigerians.

“Several credible media houses locally and internationally, as well as EU observers, have all questioned the credibility of this election. Yet, Tinubu and his ilk want a stamp of approval on it? What a joke!,” the statement added.