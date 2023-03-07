While They Are Protesting, I’m Commissioning Projects – Wike Mocks Atiku

Governor Nyesom Wike has moked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), over Monday’s protest at the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by its flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar and other Party leaders.

Information Nigeria reported that the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had led protesters to INEC’s office to protest the outcome of the presidential election won by Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at the commissioning of Chokocho-Igbodo Road in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, Wike dissed that while others were protesting he was busy commissioning projects and making Rivers residents happy.

His words: ”While other people are demonstrating, I am commissioning projects. I have not gone to do demonstration; my own is to commission projects and make my people happy.”

The Integrity Group (G5) governor again said he warned the leadership of the Party over its insistence that northerners hold onto the presidential ticket and national chairmanship seat of the Party.

He also commended the people for voting a southern President in the just-concluded elections, saying that he owes nobody any apology for supporting a southerner.

The governor said: “Section 7(3)(c) of the PDP constitution recognised zoning and rotational presidency but the leadership of the party contravened the provisions of the party’s regulations.

“Whether you voted for Labour, I have no problem with you. Whether you voted for APC, I have no problem with you. That is what we have argued for: that the North has had it for eight years. Therefore the South must be there for eight years.”