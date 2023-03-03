Whitney Adeniran’s Mother Cries Out As Chrisland Schools Demand Repeat Of Autopsy After Child’s Burial

Chrisland Schools have reportedly demanded for a fresh autopsy, barely 24 hours after their former student, late Whitney Adeniran was buried.

Whitney Adeniran’s mother confirmed the allegations against the institution via her Instagram story on Friday.

She claimed the school had called the police for a repeat of the autopsy and planned to exhume her daughter’s body.

“CHRISLAND!!! Play all your games!!! They just called the police that they wanted a repeat autopsy.

“They want to exhume my daughter’s body for another butchering. These people are a bunch of jokers.

“Chrisland, you had your own private pathologist at that autopsy examination ooo. He gave you the report, for you to even think of doing this is pure evil.

“May Jehovah’s anger rise hit against you.

“If this is your plot to frustrate me, then get ready to lose, because you have failed!!!”

