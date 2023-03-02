Whitney’s Mother Says Autopsy Confirms Daughter Died Of Electrocution

Blessing Adeniran, the mother of 12-year-old Whitney Adeniran of Chrisland High School, Ikeja, Lagos State, who died during the school’s inter-house sport, has said her daughter suffered electrocution.

Recall that in a video posted online on February 11, Blessing said she was at the event to watch her daughter participate, but became worried when she did not see her daughter during the match past as well as other sporting events.

The distraught mother said she decided to go where the students were all gathered to check on her child, and when she got there, she was told by a male student that Whitney fainted and had been rushed to the hospital.

Reacting to the incident, Chrisland School explained that about two weeks prior, Whitney had complained of ill health and chose not to participate in the school’s march-past.

In a statement released, the school claimed Whitney died in “public view and not under any hidden circumstances,” adding that she was rushed to the nearest medical facility for first aid.

However, Information Nigeria had reported that Whitney’s father, Michael Adeniran, made the same claim of electrocution shortly after her death, but the school denied it.

In a video on Instagram, Blessing, the mother of the deceased said the autopsy report from the February 9 incident at the Agege Stadium in Lagos had confirmed the position of the family.

She said: “The autopsy result is out and Desola was electrocuted. My daughter died of electrocution. I have been subjected to trauma for the past two weeks. Tomorrow will make it three weeks my baby died.

“The school made me think I was crazy. They started pushing the narrative of she was sick, she was sickly. They sent letters and publications out. People insulted me and my family.

“My child was electrocuted to death. I told the school I don’t want trouble. All I want is answers. They came to my house and knelt down.

“I begged, I pleaded, I said: ‘Mrs. Amao please, I don’t know how autopsy is being done but I have browsed it and the image is scary. Please my daughter is already dead, don’t make me put her through that, they will butcher her. I beg you in the name of God, you are a mother, help me investigate and find out what happened.’

“She said she doesn’t know. They refused to investigate. My daughter was butchered for autopsy. She was opened up. They took part of her kidney, liver, stomach contents, blood, brain, bone marrow.

“Omodesola was butchered just because Chrisland kept protecting their reputation.”

WATCH VIDEO:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpRCDyMjEbB/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading