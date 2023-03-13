Wike A Drunkard, Abandoned G5 Governors – Atiku’s Aide

Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar on Public Communication, has labelled governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as a drunkard.

Shaibu in a statement on Sunday accused Wike of speaking, acting, and dancing under the influence of alcohol, adding that he abandoned the G5 governors after leading them to their political doom.

The media assistant to Atiku made the statement on Sunday while reacting to the trending video of Wike in which the governor stated that he was drinking a 40-year-old whiskey while he was watching members of the PDP protest at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Recall Wike said this on Friday while addressing supporters at the Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State and the video has since gone viral on social media.

Responding, Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, fired Wike, saying the drinking has affected his voice, demeanour, and thinking faculty.

He added that the PDP protest occurred around 11.30 am and it is unacceptable for any one, talkless of a governor to be drinking alcohol at such a time.

“Governor Wike has confirmed what we all know. That he is a drunkard. The protest that was led by Waziri Atiku Abubakar on Monday, March 6, 2023, was against the stealing of the mandate of the Nigerian people, which in itself was a noble cause.

“For the sake of clarity, the protest occurred around 11.30am. Governor Wike says he was drinking whisky during the protest at 11.30am on a Monday. This reveals the sort of man he is – a dipsomaniac who abandons his official duties on Monday morning to binge on whisky.

“This explains the reason for his hoarse voice, which is similar to that of a motor park tout. It is obvious that Governor Wike also dances under the influence of alcohol. No wonder it is characterized by aesthetic vulgarity.

“It is a common rule that you do not drink and drive. Unfortunately, a drunkard is the one steering the wheel of governance in Rivers State. This is more disturbing because he is married to a judge. Indeed, the term, as sober as a judge, could not even rub off positively on the cantankerous governor.”

According to Shaibu, the reason Wike had been fighting for himself all along and his stand about a southern presidency is all about his own political survival.

“Wike’s grouse with Waziri Atiku Abubakar has nothing to do with zoning. He is only wailing because he lost the presidential ticket of the PDP in a fair contest. After losing, he deceived four other governors to join his futile campaign,” he said.

“Three governors of the G5 failed woefully at their senatorial elections, including Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who, as a sitting governor, came a distant third in the Abia South senatorial election. For Governor Seyi Makinde, his ambition is hanging by a thread after his misadventure cost the PDP to lose all three senatorial elections.

“Wike has not held a single meeting with his G5 members, having dumped them since their defeat. He has been rejoicing over the outcome of the polls even though his men have all lost. This is the sort of man he is, and yet he claims not to be committing anti-party infractions.”

He recalled that Wike admitted on video to have manipulated the outcome of the elections in his state in the last presidential election.

Owing to this, he asked more people to sign a petition on Change.Org to demand that the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union impose a visa ban on him.

“At this point, I would love to commend the nearly 300,000 Nigerians who have signed the petition for Wike’s visa sanction. This is a step in the right direction. This is a man who in every election he has ever been involved in has been characterized by rigging and violence so much so that under his watch, the media tagged his state, ‘Rivers of Blood’.

“This is a man who, during a leaked phone conversation with Governor Ayodele Fayose, admitted to ‘killing everyone we can kill’. This is a man who talks down on traditional rulers in his state, arrests those he doesn’t agree with, seals off the buildings of his opponents and even revokes C of O of those in his bad books. May Nigeria never see such an emperor again who uses violence to subdue his people for political gains,” Shuaibu prayed.