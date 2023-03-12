Wike Playing Nice After Jilting Peter Obi – Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker and social critic, Shehu Sani, has likened the sudden relationship between governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate to that of a man who jilted his lover and married another woman.

Recall that Obi, alongside other top contenders, lost the just concluded presidential election to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Also, Rivers State was one of the States won by Tinubu during the election.

Meanwhile, at the weekend, Wike disclosed Obi was his hero of the February 25 presidential election, saying that the former Governor of Anambra State ensured a president-elect of the Southern extraction emerged.

READ ALSO: I Was Drinking 40-Year-Old Whiskey While Atiku, PDP Protested – Wike (VIDEO)

Wike made the disclosure in a statement while addressing Igbo traders at a town hall seeking their support for the March 18 gubernatorial election in the State.

However, Sani reacting to the statement via Twitter on Saturday, said the governor Wike’s relationship with Obi could be likened to that of a man who jilted his lover and is trying to pacify her after marrying another lady.

The Kaduna State politician and Peoples Redemption Party member believed Wike was trying to be friendly with Obi and his supporters when he had supported and shifted camp to Tinubu during the presidential election.

“Wike and Peter; its like trying to be nice in order to continue a relationship with a lady you jilted, after marrying another,” Sani tweeted.