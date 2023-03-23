Women Arraigned In Lagos For Allegedly Forging INEC Identity Card

No fewer than two women have been brought before a Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State on Thursday, for alleged conspiring to forge Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) identity card.

The defendants are Chinyere Okeke, who is 53, and Sarah Akinola, 25.

The defendants, who have no fixed address, are standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and forgery.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

READ MORE: Lagos Election Tribunal: Aggrieved Parties File 25 Petitions Against INEC, APC

Momah alleged that the women forged the identity card and posed as INEC Registration Area Technical Support (RATECH) managers.

According to the prosecutor, the alleged offences are punishable under Sections 365 (2) (b) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Olatubosun, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must show evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified by the court.

Olatubosun adjourned the case until April 17 for mention.