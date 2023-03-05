Women’s League Cup: Arsenal Beat Chelsea To Win First Trophy In Four Years

Arsenal fought back to beat 3-1 Chelsea in the Continental League Cup final and deservedly win their first trophy in four years.

Jonas Eidevall’s side trailed within two minutes when Sam Kerr headed Chelsea in front but the Gunners responded and were much the better side at Selhurst Park.

Buoyed by a strong Arsenal following among a record crowd in London, they outplayed and outwitted their long-standing rivals to claim a sixth League Cup.

Striker Stina Blackstenius calmly slotted in the equaliser after Kerr’s opener, before Arsenal captain Kim Little netted from the penalty spot to make it 2-1.

The Gunners continued to dominate, although the combination of Kerr and midfielder Guro Reiten provided an ongoing threat for Chelsea, and Eidevall’s side extended their lead on the stroke of half-time when the ball deflected off Blues defender Niamh Charles and into her own net from a corner.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes made several tactical changes throughout the match but her side could not find a way back into the game as Arsenal saw out the win.

It is a huge result for Arsenal and coach Eidevall, who has won his first trophy with the club and ended a significant period without silverware for a side who had previously dominated English women’s football.