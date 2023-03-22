You’ll Become Governor, President One Day – Yul Edochie Consoles Funke Akindele

Yul Edochie, Nollywood actor cum politician, on Tuesday wrote an open letter via Instagram to his colleague, Funke Akindele, encouraging her not to give up, following her loss at the just concluded Lagos State governorship election.

In the letter, the father of five saluted Akindele’s bravery to participate in the electoral process while encouraging her to return deleted pictures of her campaign activities on her social media pages.

Recall Funke Akindele and her principal, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, lost to the incumbent governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Since then, the mother of two had deleted her campaign photos and videos from her social media page.

Sharing a photo of Funke Akindele on social media, Yul Edochie advised her to return the photos to her page as they would serve as a reminder of her success and scars in battle.

According to him, Funke Akindele’s name on the ballot is a feat which many who mocked her have dreamed of achieving.

Edochie spoke about his process of contesting as a governor, which he lost and his dreams of becoming a president.

He wrote: “To my dear colleague, @funkejenifaakindele

“I want to congratulate you for the bold political step you took, running for Deputy Governor of Lagos State. You did great.

“I noticed you deleted all your campaign pictures from your Instagram page. Of course, I can’t sit in my house and know your reason for doing so, neither is it my business.

“But as a concerned colleague and friend, I want to encourage you and, through you, encourage others out there.

READ ALSO: After Lagos Governorship Defeat, Funke Akindele Deletes Political Posts From Instagram

“A warrior is always proud of his or her battle scars. The scars are proof that he or she went to battle and came back alive. You’re a warrior.

“Your campaign pictures are part of your battle scars. Wear them proudly. Those pictures deserve to remain on your page forever. It’s a historical moment for you. A rare privilege.

“No matter what anybody says to you. Don’t be discouraged by those who are laughing at you for not winning. Na childish brain dey worry dem.

“Cowards will always laugh at the brave ones. That’s the only way they console themselves for being cowards. When they grow up they’ll laugh at themselves for not having the courage to try what you did.

“There are no failures in life as long as you never give up. It’s either you win, or you learn. The person who fails is that person who has not tried at all.

“Out of the millions of Lagosians, you were picked to be the Deputy Governorship candidate. It’s a human and spiritual honour to be given the opportunity to serve the people. It marks the beginning of your political journey. Never give up.

“In 2017 I ran for Governor of my state, from start to finish, and it’s one of the best things I’ve done in my life. One of my proudest moments. I learnt a lot.

“My campaign pictures are still on my page, my battle scars. I wear those scars proudly. And I’ll never give up. One day I’ll be the President of Nigeria.

“Funke, you will sit in your office someday as Deputy Governor or Governor or President and look at your first campaign pictures, and you’ll have tears of joy in your eyes.

“You will be proud of your journey. Never give up. I wish you the very best. May God lead you always.