Your Days Are Numbered — Onanuga Threatens Those Calling Tinubu Drug Dealer

Bayo Onanuga, the Director of Media and Publicity of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, has reacted to those calling president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a drug dealer.

The spokesperson, in a post via his Twitter account on Sunday, issued warning to the peddlers of the fake reports, saying they would face the full wrath of the law.

Information Nigeria reports that the trend came about days after the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi filed his petition on Tuesday to challenge the victory of Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 25 February election.

In his petition, Obi alleged that the election was characterized by various irregularities, including the non-qualification of the APC candidate.

He said Tinubu’s forfeiture of his funds to the United States government over a drug trafficking allegation is an indication that the former Lagos State governor committed infractions that should disqualify him from running for an election in Nigeria.

Reacting to those tweeting the allegations with hashtags, Bayo said: “All those sons of bitches tweeting the hashtags #TinubuTheDrugDealer and #TinubuForPrison, your days are numbered. One day, you will face the wrath of law and God for tweeting malicious falsehood about Nigeria’s President-Elect.”