Your Service Must Be Devoid Of Political Sentiments – Akeredolu Tells State Assembly-Elects

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has told the March 18 elected state assembly elects that their service henceforth must reflect the interest of the people in the State.

Via a statement on Monday by the governor’s chief press secretary, Richard Olatunde, “Ondo APC in the state, under the governor, recorded the highest percentage of votes cast (67%) for the All Progressives Congress and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, nationwide.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Reportedly Kidnap INEC Electoral Officer In Zamfara With Election Results

“The party also won all the three Senatorial seats in the state, cleared eight out of the nine House of Representatives seats, and won 22 out of the 26 State constituencies.”

Urging the 26 members-elect to allow the interest of the state and the people to be their guiding principles, he said: “Politics is merely a service vehicle. Our service must now reflect the interest of the people devoid of political sentiments.”