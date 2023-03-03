‘You’re Hopelessly Delusional’ – Fani-Kayode Slams Atiku For Seeking Court Redress

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for claiming victory in last Saturday’s presidential election.

Atiku had at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, vowed to approach the court to reclaim his “stolen mandate.”

Reacting to this via his Twitter handle on Thursday, the director, Special Media Project of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council described the former Vice President as hopelessly delusional for claiming victory in the just-concluded election.

Fani-Kayode said Atiku should hurriedly approach the court and prove his case.

He commended the PDP flagbearer, in what could be seen as sarcasm, for planning to go to court because it is his legitimate right to seek redress.

However, he assured Atiku that he will meet a crushing defeat at the court too.

His words: “I have never seen a man that is as hopelessly delusional as @atiku. I watched his press conference & laughed. He says he is going to court & I say the sooner the better. I commend him for that. That is his right. Be rest assured that he will meet a crushing defeat there too.”