Zamfara Police Rescue 14 Kidnap Victims After 68 Days In Captivity

Zamfara State Police Command has rescued 14 kidnapped victims who have been in bandits’ camp for 68 days.

The spokesperson for the command, SP Mohammed Shehu, said the victims were rescued by the police tactical operatives in conjunction with the vigilante group during a mop-up at Munhaye forest in the Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

Shehu said, “On March 10, 2023, the Police Tactical Operatives in conjunction with the vigilante, while on a mop-up operation near Munhaye forest, successfully dislodged some bandits’ camp belonging to recalcitrant bandits’ Kingpin called Dogo Sule.

READ ALSO: Driver Allegedly Kidnaps, Kills Boss In Ondo, Family Demands Justice

“As a result of the operation, 14 hostages, comprising of two male adults, seven female and five children below the age of two years were rescued.”

Shehu maintained that in the course of debriefing, the victims informed the police detectives that, on January 1, 2023, at about 11 o’clock in the night, a large number of suspected bandits armed with sophisticated weapons stormed Anguwar Mangoro and Gidan Maidawa villages in the Gusau Local Government Area and abducted them to their camp where they spent 68 days in captivity.

He said, “The victims who were in sympathetic condition have been taken to the Police clinic in Gusau for medical treatment and thereafter reunited with their families and relations.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Kolo Yusuf, congratulated the victims for regaining their freedom.

The commissioner reassured that the police would remain committed to protecting the lives and properties of the citizens.