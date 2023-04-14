14-Year-Old Boy Remanded In Prison For Defiling 22-Month-Old Baby In Oyo

A 14-year-old boy has been remanded at the Agodi Corrections facility in Ibadan by a Family Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday, for allegedly defiling a 22-month-old baby.

The police had charged the boy, a minor, with defilement before Chief Magistrate P. O. Adetuyibi, who did not take the plea of the minor for want in the jurisdiction.

Adetuyibi ordered the police to send the case to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Arowosaye alleged that the boy defiled the baby between March 31, and April 3. She said that the baby, an orphan, was left in the care of her sister.

The offence, she said, contravenes the provisions of Section 34 of the Child’s Right Law of 2006.

The baby has been taken by the Oyo State Child Welfare Department of the Ministry for Women Affairs.