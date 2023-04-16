16-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Jigawa With Gouged Eye

The Jigawa State Police Command has recovered the corpse of a 16-year-old “Almajiri’’ in Kiyawa Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

The assailants had reportedly gouged one of his eyes before the police arrived.

READ ALSO: NURTW Chieftain, Two Others Allegedly Gang-Rape Varsity Student In Ekiti

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Lawan Shiisu, stated on Friday that the Islamic knowledge teacher of the deceased, Malam Muhammad Mustafa, reported the matter to the police.

“The complainant reported that one of his students, aged 16, went to a nearby bush to fetch firewood around 8am on Friday, but did not return home.

“The student was later found in a pool of his own blood with one of his eyes removed,’’ he said.

Shiisu added that the boy was taken to Dutse General Hospital where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

He stated also that a manhunt had started for the assailants.