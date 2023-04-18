18 Persons Burnt To Death In Enugu Auto Crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says 15 passengers were burnt to death in an auto crash that occurred on the Port Harcourt-Enugu highway.

According to Bisi Kazeem, FRSC spokesperson in the state, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday.

Kazeem said the accident occurred at about 8:20 pm on Saturday when a Toyota bus carrying the 15 passengers collided with a Mercedes truck on the highway.

“The victims have been given mass burial. All obstructions have been cleared. Enugu state fire service already extinguished the fire in the bus,” he said.

“The fatal crash can be blamed on several factors including fatigue, which must have made one of the drivers to sleep on the wheels.”

The spokesperson said Dauda Biu, FRSC corps marshal, called on motorists to avoid embarking on night journeys to prevent road crash fatalities.

Biu said motorists undertaking night journeys are doing so for their selfish gains, adding that overloading of vehicles with passengers and goods can cause auto crashes.

“Travellers should plan their journeys for the day time because when crashes occur away from FRSC rescue points, it is difficult to access help from other motorists at night,” he added.