2023 Supplementary Elections: EFCC Arrest 12 In Kano, Katsina For Vote-Buying

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said its operatives arrested twelve persons for alleged vote-buying during the Saturday’s supplementary polls in Kano and Katsina states.

The EFCC Kano Zonal Commander, Faruk Dogondaji, told the News Agency of Nigeria in an interview that the suspects were arrested with N1.5 million cash in Kano and Katsina states.

READ ALSO: We’re Well Prepared For Today’s Re-Run Election – INEC Assures

According to him, ten were arrested in Doguwa Local Government Area of Kano State and two in Kankiya LGA of Katsina State.

Dogondaji said the suspects were arrested while attempting to induce eligible voters with cash at some polling units.

He said the ten suspects were apprehended with N1,357,500 in Doguwa LGA, while the two suspects were arrested with N242,000 in Kankia LGA.

“We will also be physically present at all the collation centres to prevent change of results,” he said.

He said the presence of the personnel in the electoral process would add credibility to the exercise.

The EFCC commander said the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.