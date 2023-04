21 Year Old Model Nabbed In Lagos For Defrauding German Of $220,000 After False Promise To Marry Him

A 21-year-old lady, Atuonah Cynthia Chioma has been arrested by the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi, Lagos for allegedly defrauding a 50-year-old German national of $220,000.

The unit spokesperson, SP Eyitayo Johnson, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, said the suspect lured the victim on Instagram by feigning romantic intentions towards him and made a false promise to marry him.

The suspect, a 2019 graduate of Economics, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka; who claimed to be a Model and Proprietress of a Massage Spa known as The-Chi-Place, lured the 50-year old victim on Instagram by feigning romantic intentions towards him, thereby gaining the victims’ trust and goodwill,”

“Miss Atuonah Chioma promised to marry the victim, invited him to Nigeria for visits on several occasions and convinced him to relocate permanently to Nigeria to live together as husband and wife.

In a ploy to dispel suspicion, the victim was made to meet with Atuonah Chiomas’ parents at Ikot-Abasi, Akwa Ibom State where he received their blessings to marry their daughter.

The victim was persuaded by the suspect (Miss Atuonah Cynthia) to return to Germany to sell his house in Stuttgart, and forward the proceeds of sale, together with his pension and life savings to her domiciliary account in Bank; for the purpose of purchasing a house in Nigeria where they will both live as husband and wife as well as to establish a joint business outfit as indicated in the bank transfer narration.

The suspect admitted in her statement that the sum of Two Hundred and Twenty Thousand Dollars ($220,000USD) was transferred to her account by the victim.

“Part of the proceed was then used to buy a 2-Bedroom Terrace apartment at Zara Estate, Ikota Villa, Lekki Phase II, while some of the funds was sent to support her mother’s business and to pay medical bills of her father.