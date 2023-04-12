63-Year-Old Benue Varsity Deputy Bursar Accuses Her Husband Of Domestic Violence

The Deputy Bursar at the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University of Agriculture Makurdi, Benue State, Mrs. Margaret Gwebe, has accused her husband of domestic violence.

Benue activist, Ukan Kurugh, who disclosed this in a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, alleged that the 63-year-old mother of four has been constantly abused by her husband for over 12 years.

READ ALSO: OAU: Final Year Student Reportedly Beaten To Death Over Phone Theft

He said she is currently receiving treatment in a hospital in Makurdi after the latest assault by her husband.

“I am going to put up a pictures of a lady who has constantly suffered abuse for more than 12yrs and she is 63yrs old this year. The pictures are not a good sight as her latest brutality has landed her in a hospital here in Makurdi. It’s high time we start speaking up to expose demons living amongst us,” he wrote.

“This is Mrs. Margaret Gwebe, a Deputy Bursar at the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University of Agriculture Makurdi, who has been constantly maltreated and abused by her husband for more than 12yrs. She has been married for 40yrs with 3kids (2 boys and a girl) all not within the country. I have full consent to do this post and she is at the moment in a private hospital Makurdi. NB: I want to please appeal to y’all here, do not judge her just yet but importantly, remember this is a fight to finish and to most importantly liberate humanity.”

See photos below: