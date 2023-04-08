70-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Two Minors In Adamawa

Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command on April 4 apprehended a 70-year-old man for allegedly raping two minors, aged four and seven in Ajiya street Jimeta, Yola North local government area of the state.

The suspect identified as Usman Ibrahim was said to have lured the two victims into his room located close to the victims, where he took advantage of them, and had unlawful carnal knowledge of them.

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the Command’s spokesman, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Yola.

He said that the survivors were four- and seven-year-olds, both residents of Ajiya Street, Jimeta.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, ordered for a thorough and clinical investigation.

“Adamawa state police command, on April 4, apprehended a 70-year-old man for raping two minors at Jimeta, Yola North local government area.

“The suspect is said to have lured the two victims into his room, a close distance from the victims, and took advantage of them while on their way to a lesson class and had unlawful carnal knowledge of them.

“The incident was reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Jimeta, by the father of the victims, having observed unusual pains from the kids while urinating,” he stated.

Nguroje further stated that preliminary investigation so far reveals that the suspect is a father of three and now leaving alone after he separated from his wife 10 years ago.

He added that the CP expressed worry over the unfortunate incident, and directed the Officer in charge of the Family support unit of the State CID to take over the investigation and ensure diligent prosecution..

He advised members of the public, particularly parents, to be very watchful of their kids against criminal-minded elements who are roaming about seeking whom to take advantage of and report suspicious characters to the Police.