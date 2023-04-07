AAUA Fresh Graduate Awaiting Project Defence Stabbed To Death Over N1,000

A recent graduate of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba, Akoko (AAUA), in Ondo State, has been stabbed to death by an alleged indigene during an argument over N1,000 debt.

The deceased, simply identified as Temitayo, was stabbed with a pair of scissors on Thursday, April 6, in Akungba area of the state.

It was gathered that he was rushed to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was still in the school waiting to defend his undergraduate project.

An anonymous source who spoke with Peoples Gazette said Temitayo had intervened in a naira payment dispute between an “Egbon Adugbo” and a third party, where he promised to settle the bill for the latter.

“A guy (the third party) was owing them money and he told them (the perpetrators) that he will help the guy to pay the money to avoid drama. So he paid N3k out of the N4k and couldn’t raise the last N1k.

So they started disturbing him and he said they should stop disturbing him that he did not owe them that he only rendered a help and this afternoon (today) a guy came into the villa.

As usual they acted as Egbon ADUGBO to collect money. So he said he can’t give them, which led into an argument as if they’d meant to deal with him … and they came from nowhere to stab him after a lot of arguments and they scattered the villa with bottles and spoiled our gate,” the source said.