Achonu Wins Imo Labour Party Guber Primary Election

Athan Achonu, former senator for Imo North, has emerged the governorship candidate of the Labour Party for the November 11 election in Imo State.

Achonu clinched victory in a keenly contested primary election held in Owerri, the state capital, Saturday.

Alex Otti, the Election Panel chairman and governor-elect of Abia State, declared Achonu the winner of the primary, having scored the highest number of votes.

According to Otti, Achonu scored 134 votes while his closest rival, Jack Ogunewe, had 125 votes.

In his remark, Athan Achonu disclosed the mandate meant a lot to him, promising never to disappoint.