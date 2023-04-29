Actress Jaiye Kuti Debunks Relationship Rumour With Pasuma (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actress, Jaiye Kuti has addressed the rumours of being in a romantic relationship with fuji singer, Wasiu Alabi Ajibola, popularly known as Pasuma.

The actress was said to have divorced her husband to date Pasuma.

However, speaking in an interview with BBC Yoruba, the actress clarified that she is happily married with children and that there is no truth to the rumors about her and Pasuma.

Jaiye Kuti further explained that the reports of dating Pasuma started when she featured him in one of her movies titled ‘Jaiyeola Monje’ where the duo acted as a couple and gave birth to a child.

The actress stated that her wedding with the singer in the movie prompted many fans to watch the film to see what really went down.

“The viral pictures used in speculating the alleged affair were from the movie and they frequently pop up on Google when they search about me.

“Our relationship is mutual. There was never a romantic affair with Pasuma. I’m happily married with kids,” she said.

