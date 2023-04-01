Adamawa Guber: Our Figures Were Tampered With – APC Chieftain, Garba

Binta Garba, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, has claimed that the figures of the Party during the March 18 governorship poll were mutilated.

The former Senator representing Adamawa North in the National Assembly, who alleged that the votes of the APC in some parts of the State were tampered with, also claimed officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Fufore local government were forced to declare a result different from the original outcome.

Garba made the claims when she was featured on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday.

“Our figures were mutilated because as of Sunday by 6pm, the issue was Fufore local government. At that time PDP was leading with about 25,000 but when we went to Fufore, PDP had 7,509 there but APC was having 37,000 plus.

“So, when you add 25,000 plus 7,500, you have about 33,000 thereabout. So, at that time, it was 409,909 for APC and PDP had 406,615. I was shocked that it now turned out that APC had 390,000.

“There was confusion there and they insisted that the man should not declare the result and he was taken from there to the police station and from the police station, he was given another result and I can say it vividly, we saw it, we knew who were the players,” the former lawmaker said.

Information Nigeria had reported that the electoral umpire declared the poll inconclusive with a difference of about 31,000 votes between the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Fintiri, who is seeking re-election and the APC candidate, Aishatu Dahiru, popularly known as Binani.

According to INEC, Fintiri scored 421,524 votes as against Binani’s 390,275 votes.

However, INEC has fixed the supplementary governorship election in the State for Saturday, April 15.