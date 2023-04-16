Adamawa Guber Poll: Cheating Won’t Be Allowed Thrice – Atiku Tells INEC

According to Atiku in a statement released by Paul Ibe, media aide to the PDP presidential flagbearer, Atiku called on Nigerians to the “game plan of trying to up-turn the democratic wishes of the people of Adamawa State in the governorship election in the state.”

Atiku said the initial decision of the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa State to declare the APC candidate, Sen. Aisha Binani, as the winner of the election, is a case study “to the shambolic nature of the 2023 elections in general.”

READ MORE: Controversy As Wrong INEC Official Declares Binani Winner Of Adamawa Governor Poll

He said: “In Adamawa, we are witnesses to a novel practice in election management where a Resident Electoral Commissioner announced the loser of an election as a winner.

“It is not in doubt that INEC has approached the Adamawa State election with a preset agenda of declaring the APC at all cost.

“It is, therefore, on this note that we wish to call the attention of the world to the scheme being perpetrated by INEC to compromise the electoral wishes of the people of Adamawa State.

“We also wish to inform the world that such behaviour by INEC has a natural consequence of unsettling the peace and security of the society.

“We have seen how INEC conducted the February 25 and March 18 elections against the run of play and challenging cheated candidates to go to the court, knowing full well the agenda that they are up to.

“It must be put on record that the people of Adamawa State will not allow themselves to cheated three times in a row. It must also be put on record that whatever the consequences of the scheme being scripted, both the INEC and those vested with state powers should be blamed for the consequences of such actions.