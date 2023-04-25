Africa Richest Man, Dangote Set To Acquire French Club

Nigeria and Africa Richest Man, Aliko Dangote is reportedly set to purchase a French Ligue 2 team, Valenciennes FC.

The CEO of Dangote group who alone controls up to 25% of all African billionaires’ fortune, would reportedly conclude a transaction of 10 million euros to acquire the French Ligue 2 team.

According to a French media outlet, Entreprendre, claimed that the Nigerian with the biggest industrial conglomerate in West Africa, would acquire the club’s 60% ownership, according to soccernet report.

The club, which was established in 1913, has a lengthy history of winning the Ligue 2, the Championnat National, and the Championnat de France amateur.

However, the French side is now ranked 15th in Ligue 2, which suggests that they are not doing very well in the 2022–23 season campaign. Nevertheless, an acquisition made by the wealthiest black man might propel them to the next level by signing the best legs and revitalising the team as a whole.

Recall that Dangote has made many attempts to secure the purchase of English club, Arsenal but all efforts seemed to be abortive for him, as club owner, Stan Kroenke allegedly turned down the offer.