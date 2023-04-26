A’Ibom Public School Teachers Resume Strike Action Over ‘Outstanding Indebtedness’

Public primary and secondary schools in Akwa Ibom State were on Tuesday shut, as teachers resumed strike action over ‘outstanding indebtedness’ owed them by the State government.

The Senior Assistant Secretary-General of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Sam Umo-Inyang, revealed this in a circular dated April 20, 2023

The circular, titled ‘Resumption of strike action’ read: “I am directed to inform you and you are hereby informed that the state wing, Executive Council of NUT, which comprises representatives of teachers from the 31 local government areas of the state has approved the resumption of strike action, which started in March 2022, but suspended due to personal intervention of Governor Udom Emmanuel. The strike action takes effect from April 25, 2023.

“The resumption of the industrial action is consequent upon the government’s refusal to implement the agreements reached with the NUT on the outstanding indebtedness due to us in the state, despite persistent appeals from the NUT and Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the grievances are as follows: non-refund of 75 per cent contributory pension to primary and some secondary school teachers in the state; Non-release of years 2021 and 2022 promotion letters to deserving secondary school teachers, among others.

“In view of the above, you are further informed that teachers will not resume work on April 25, 2023, as they will remain in their respective homes until the above-mentioned indebtedness is cleared by the government.”