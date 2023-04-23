Anambra Union Leader Raises Alarm Over Circulation Of Fake N200

John Metchie, the president-general of Umueri community in Anambra State, has alerted the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and security agencies to the circulation of fake N200 notes in the area.

According to Metchie, who is the deputy commandant general of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) in charge of Technical Service, intelligence reports indicated that some unscrupulous elements were making use of fake N200 notes to defraud unsuspecting members of the public at night, especially market women, commercial motorcycle and tricycle (napep) riders.

The claim, which was contained in a statement added that the ugly incident takes place in Otuocha Market and other areas of the Local Government, adding that such development has the potency to cause a breach of law.

In the statement titled- “Threat to Law and Order Over Use of Fake Naira Notes in the LGA,” Metchie said the fake notes were being printed and used during weddings and burials but that criminals are now using them to buy things from traders and other unsuspecting victims.

Nonetheless, he called on the CBN and security agencies to carry out covert operations in the area, to fish out the criminals in order to bring them to book.

He further advised residents of the area, to report any person found to be transacting business with fake Naira notes to local vigilantes for immediate apprehension and handover to the Police.

Metchie who is also the Prime Minister of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), warned commercial motorcycle operators not to collude with criminals to perpetrate crime, saying local vigilantes are working with Police and other security agents to keep the communities safe.