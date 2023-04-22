Another Building Collapses In Ibadan Police Station, Rescue Mission Begins

Barely few days as two storey building collapsed in Banana Island, Lagos state, another block of flats in the Sango Police Barracks in Oyo State has collapsed on Saturday evening.

According to a viral video with the caption, “This block just collapsed at Sango police Barracks, Ibadan, Oyo State,” posted on Twitter by Miss Urie Keshia, the collapsed structure is in front of a residential three-storey building.

All attempts to reach the officials of the National Emergency Management Agency, Ibadan and the Oyo State Police Command for comments on the incident proved abortive.

Meanwhile, the residents and eyewitness are intensifying efforts to evacuate the rubble as the number of trapped persons or commodities remains unknown.

Details later…