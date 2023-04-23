APC Dissolves Presidential Campaign Council, Commends Buhari For Support

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissolved its Presidential Campaign Council.

The dissolution was disclosed in a statement on Saturday, signed by the council’s Director General, Governor Simon Lalong and the Secretary, James Faleke.

Recall that the campaign council was inaugurated in October 2022 to campaign for the victory of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, in the build-up to the 2023 presidential election.

Lalong commended President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting the council during the election period. According to Lalong, the council won’t have achieved its result without Buhari’s support.

The Plateau State governor also appreciated all the members of the PCC and supporters of the party for working assiduously for the resounding victory of the president-elect.

He said, “Since the campaign council began in September 2022, we have witnessed an unprecedented, relentless, and engaging mobilisation of our members nationwide and in the diaspora towards securing the majority popular votes for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential ticket.

“The journey has been a worthy one with our hard-won victory. The credit goes to all our members particularly, the leaders and members of the various campaign directorates.

“However, we have concluded that it is in the best interest of the campaign and its stakeholders for us to dissolve our council with immediate effect.

“This has become necessary to retune us towards the May 29, 2023, inauguration of the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. The process of transitioning into a new era of Renewed Hope is underway and all our energies and activities must reflect the principles underlying this process.

“We hope that you will all continue to stay involved in Nigeria’s political process and to advocate for issues that you believe in. Our democracy is stronger when we all participate in the political process with patriotism.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank you once again for your support, dedication, and hard work”, the statement said in part.