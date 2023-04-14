APC Fires Adeleke Over Sack Of Principal Officers At Ilesa Varsity

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of terminating the appointments of the principal officers of the University of Ilesa made by his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, in a statement on Thursday, announced the appointment of Prof. Taiwo Asaolu from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, as the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the university, while Mr. Funso Ojo was named the Registrar of the institution.

Dr. Mukaila Oyekanmi was named the Bursar, while Mr. Adewale Ogunsipe was appointed Liberian.

Meanwhile, the acting Osun APC chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, while reacting to the appointment in a statement obtained in Osogbo on Friday, insisted that Oyetola before leaving office appointed Prof. Kayode Ijaduola, the VC of the university, while Mr Oluwole Dada and Dr Adedokun Ojelabi, were appointed as the Registrar and Libertarian respectively.

Alleging that Adeleke had sacked the principal officers appointed by his predecessor, Lawal described the development as “reckless”, adding that the action of the new governor was an “apparent show of bitterness and debilitating struggle to rubbish the legacy of his predecessor simply because they share different political ideals.”

Tajudeen, said the new university of Ilesa being a creation of the law has made the removal of the tenured principal officers duly approved by a governor an illegality.

The statement further read, “I doubt it if the law that established the University of Ilesa grants the state government the power to remove or appoint the Vice-Chancellor and principal officers of the university without the recommendation of the Governing Council.

READ MORE: I Was Supposed To Be An Entertainer, But My Parents Forced Me To School — Adeleke