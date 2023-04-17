APC Govs Raise Alarm Over Alleged Attempt By NASS Aspirants To Offer $1m Per Vote

Governors under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) have expressed concern about an alleged attempt by some lawmakers seeking positions in the 10th National Assembly (NASS) to pay up to $1 million to individuals in order to be elected.

According to Premium Times the officials revealed that two aspirants for the positions of Speaker of the House of Representatives and Senate President are willing to raise the bribery bar to $1 million per head and vote.

As the race for the 10th NASS leadership positions heats up, the governors claimed in a memo to the governor-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that they were aware of ‘rumours’ that two lawmakers, one aspiring for Senate President and another for Speaker of the House of Representatives, have expressed willingness to offer between $500,000 and $1 million per lawmaker in exchange for votes.

READ ALSO: Okeme Emerges Labour Party Guber Candidate In Kogi

The governors, according to the platform refused to name the two aspirants involved in the alleged bribery scandal, but they did say they were APC members.

The memo read in part, “It is imperative that the President-Elect and the Party wade into this situation and announce an acceptable zoning formula as soon as possible. This is necessary to prevent over-investment by candidates, which leads to acrimony and bitterness. New Senators-elect and members-elect are being offered thousands of dollars.

“Indeed, it is being rumoured that one aspirant for the Senate Presidency and another for Speakership are willing to offer as much as $500,000 to $1 million per vote. Opposition party members of the National Assembly are being courted with the likelihood of the 2015 situation presenting itself if care is not taken.