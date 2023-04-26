APC Suspends Cross River Commissioner For Anti-Party Activities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) executives in Ward 8, Calabar Municipality, Cross River, has suspended Ekpenyong Iso, the State’s Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, for alleged misappropriation of funds and anti-party activities.

Iso’s suspension was contained in a statement, jointly signed by the ward chairman, Kingsley Ekpe and secretary, Gilbert Bassey, on Wednesday in Calabar.

According to the Party, the Commissioner’s suspension is pursuant to article 21 (D) of the constitution of the APC.

“We write to notify you of your 12 months suspension from Ward 8, Calabar Municipality, of the APC.

“Your suspension is predicated on the recommendations of the disciplinary and fact-finding committee set up to investigate the petition of misappropriation of party funds and anti-party activities leveled against you.

READ ALSO: A’Ibom Public School Teachers Resume Strike Action Over ‘Outstanding Indebtedness’

“Consequently, during the pendency of this suspension, which takes immediate effect, you are to stay away from all party activities.

“We wish you all the best in your political sojourn,” the statement read.

But Iso reacting to the suspension, told newsmen that he was not involved in any anti-party activities neither did he mismanage funds during the just-concluded polls.

According to him, the statement issued on his purported suspension was written by some “unscrupulous persons.”

“The allegations are completely false; there were nothing like anti-party activities or misappropriation of funds during the last elections.

“The ward executive of the party is meeting soon to refute the statement because there is no substance to their claims,” he said.