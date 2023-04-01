APC To Hold Rally For Tinubu In Washington

The United States of America (USA) chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced its plan to hold a rally in solidarity with Nigeria’s president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Oyakhilome Bello, the APC United States National Youth Leader, in a statement on Saturday, said the Party has already obtained a permit for the peaceful protest.

According to him, the protest, which will hold on April 3 at Lafayette Park, South West Quadrant, Washington DC, is to counter the planned protest organized by ‘Obidients’ on the same day.

Bello vowed that the chapter will galvanise and work hard to defend the mandate of Tinubu, adding that the protest was also to let the world know that Tinubu was the winner of the February 25 presidential election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said: “It is to demonstrate against anti-democratic forces whose desire is to overturn Nigeria’s just-concluded presidential election and cause unrest in the country.

“We will defend the voice of the majority of Nigerian electorate because we have come too far to let some few selected people destroy what we have built over decades.”

The youth leader, therefore, invited all defenders of democracy to a peaceful protest outside Washington’s Capital on the slated date.

“The APC USA Chapter, under the leadership of Prof. Adesegun Labinjo, its National Chairman, and Maryland Branch Chairman, Adeleke Lamoriyu, had secured a permit for the protest to show solidarity for the peoples’ mandate freely given to Tinubu on Feb. 25 at the poll.

"We will galvanize and work hard to defend the voice of the majority of the Nigerian electorate because we have come too far to let some few selected people destroy what we have built over decades," Bello added.