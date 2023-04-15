APC’s Bomai Wins Yobe South Senatorial Poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Yobe State has declared Ibrahim Bomai as the duly elected Senator representing Yobe South Senatorial District.

According to the returning Officer, Abatcha Melemi, said Bomai of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 69,596 votes to defeat his closest opponent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Halilu Mazagane who polled 68,885 votes.

INEC had earlier declared the election in zone inconclusive resulting from over voting at Manawachi polling unit in the Fika Local Government Area of the state.

The Returning Officer, who could not entertain questions, told journalists that his mandate was just to declare the winner.