“Apology Not Accepted” – Charly Boy Replies Buhari (Video)

Veteran Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for begging Nigerians forgiveness after “deliberately mismanaging” the country for eight years.

Recall that President Buhari in his Eid-el-Fitr message, pleaded with Nigerians to forgive him in any way he has hurt them, saying “all those that I have hurt, I ask that they pardon me”.

Reacting via a video message shared on his Twitter handle, Charly Boy said the president’s apology is not accepted, at least by him.

He accused Buhari and his party of ‘intentionally’ mismanaging Nigeria in the last eight years.

He said, “Dear, General Buhari, apology not accepted! At least, by me.

“Abeg abeg, stop forming. The power that you hungered for, at you don test ham na; the second time. And this your second coming wad to perfect what you failed to complete on your first. Are you happy now?

“Many will agree with the fact that Nigeria in the last eight years has been intentionally and deliberately mismanaged under your watch and the APC cabals with impunity and intensity.”

