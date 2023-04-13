Appoint Faleke As Chief Of Staff, Niger Delta Group Urges Tinubu

A Niger Delta group under the leadership of the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A has urged the President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to as a matter of necessity, appoint Mr. James Abiodun Faleke as his Chief of Staff, noting the politician has the wherewithal to manage the affairs of the Presidency with a nationalistic mind without let or hindrance.

This was made known by the National Coordinator of the group, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro in a statement issued in Asaba, the Delta State capital, on Wednesday, maintaining that the office of the Chief of Staff needs a character and strong personality like Faleke, who he described in glowing terms saying he is like a football midfielder, who can manage with clinical efficiency the day to day activities of the Presidency.

Akpodoro, who is also the Mayor of Urhoboland said, “Faleke, who is the Secretary to the All Progressives Congress, Presidential Campaign Council, APCPCC, is sufficiently qualified to mount the mantle of a Chief of Staff,” describing him as a “Nationalist with a large heart to manage and meander through the ‘sharks’- infested and murky waters of Aso Rock politics, a feat he achieved as a member of the Federal House of Representatives and secretary of the PCC of the victorious party at the recently-concluded General Elections.

He said, “Faleke knows the President-elect very well, understands his ‘body language’,” which he maintains, “Is what is essential for him to occupy the powerful office of the Chief of Staff to the President.”

“By all standards, the Coalition can vouch for Abiodun Faleke, as someone who can navigate through the murky waters of the seat of power. He is the best and most qualified to be so appointed,” the Mayor of Urhoboland declared.