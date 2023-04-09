Arewa Youths Name James Faleke As Preferred Choice For Tinubu’s Chief Of Staff

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has named a member of the House of Representatives, James Faleke, as its preferred choice for the position of Chief of Staff in the incoming administration of president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Yerima Shettima, the group’s president who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday revealed its reasons for narrowing down to Faleke, also described him as a very loyal associate of Tinubu.

The group said: “Hon James Faleke is a very loyal Tinubu supporter and associate who has proven to be reliable as ambassador to the President-elect any day.

“Nigeria has had serious challenges caused by the communication gap between the President, ministers and even State governors. This is an opportunity for the President-elect to get someone with good skills of managing the relationship between him, officials of government and the rest of Nigerians.

READ ALSO: Ogun APC Welcomes Adebutu’s Petition Against Abiodun’s Re-Election

“Faleke, being a highly-experienced lawmaker can build a very cordial relationship between the Executive and legislative arms of government in the new dispensation.

“Honorable Faleke represents the new generation of Nigerian political class, politically savvy and intellectually vibrant. We are in a new, ideas-driven world and Nigeria’s Presidency therefore, needs a Chief of Staff in tune with modern system of democratic governance.”

“The group its expectation that Tinubu is currently fully aware of the consequences of past mistakes in the choices of Chiefs of Staff and would not allow a repeat of the inglorious past.”

“In view of the forgoing, we urge the President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make sure he makes an informed choice of his Chief of Staff with loyal, proactive progressive and hale and hearty parliamentarian like Hon James Faleke,” the AYCF added.