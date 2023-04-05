Atiku’s Aide, Bwala Drags APC To Court Over N125m Debt

Daniel Bwala, a spokesman of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has dragged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and its National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, to court over debt running to millions.

The former member of the APC, is suing the APC over unpaid debt to the tune of N125 million.

According to Bwala, he rendered legal services to the Party over time, which the party and its leadership have refused and neglected to pay.

In a suit No. CV/2009/2023 at the High Court of the Federal Capital in Abuja, Crystal Chambers prayed the court for an order compelling APC and its Chairman to pay him the N125 milliion debt, N25 million cost of the suit and 10 percent interest on the judgement till the liquidation of the fees.

According to the suit, the sum of N120,000,000 is the debt owed by the defendants to the claimant for the concluded cases.

The court papers filed by Crystal Chambers, read in part; “The Claimant took steps to file all court processes, appeared in all the cases, both within and outside jurisdiction (Abuja, Osun State, Cross-river State, Kaduna State, Benue State and Ondo State) and prosecuted the cases diligently to their logical conclusion.

“That the Claimant sent progress reports to the Defendants on every occasion any of the matters came up in court.

“The Claimants professional fee for the nine concluded cases is the sum of N135,000,000.

“That the Defendants have so far paid the sum of N15,000,000 leaving the sum of N120,000,000 as outstanding.”

It furthered that the claimant’s law firm wrote the defendants, informing them of conclusion of the nine cases, and demanded payment of the sum of N120,000,000 as full and final payment of their professional fees.

Bwala, on his part, said he suspected that the refusal to pay him his fees might be because he left the Party and not only joined PDP but became a spokesman to Atiku Abubakar.

He alleged that he exhausted all diplomatic means to secure payments but all his pleas fell on deaf ears.