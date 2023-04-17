Atiku’s Spokesperson Reacts To Tinubu’s Alleged Dual Citizenship

Daniel Bwala, a spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to reports of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, having dual citizenship.

Bwala in a statement via his official Twitter account wondered why Tinubu would allegedly have dual citizenship and contest for the presidency.

Tinubu who is believed to have a Guinean passport has been criticised for having dual citizenship, which should prevent him from the presidency based on Section 137 of the Constitution.

Reacting to the controversy, Bwala tweeted: “If you are running for the office of the president, but you have acquired a passport of another country, meaning you have dual citizenship; and in your INEC form you ticked No for having another passport other than a Nigerian passport, what is the implication? Hmmm.

“Someone was trying to give an excuse for dual citizenship and said, “but the passport has expired.” Funny. Does the expiration of your passport take away your citizenship status?”