Aviation Workers In Kaduna Shutdown Operations Amid Unpaid Salaries

The Kaduna state aviation workers have joined their colleagues across the country on Monday to shut down activities, as they embarked on a two-day warning strike.

It was gathered that the workers blocked roads leading to the airport and shut entrances of all offices including the terminal building and the control tower.

Among the striking workers include staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and Nigerian Metrological Agency (NIMET).

The workers began the strike to secure their demands from the federal government.

Among their grievances include non-payment of minimum wage arrears, and cancellation of a planned demolition of workers’ offices in Lagos.