Avoid Those Church Boys Who Play The “No Sex Before Marriage” – Maureen Esisi Advises Ladies

Ex wife of Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu and Nigerian businesswoman Maureen Esisi has given relationship advice to her fellow women.

According to Maureen in a recent post on her Instagram page, she urged women to be cautious of men who insist on staying from sex before marriage, as it should be considered a major red flag.

Esisi said there’s the likelihood that such men who display this trait may be homosexual, adding that such behavior is more likely the result of the devil’s influence than it is of divine intervention.

In her words, “Avoid those Church Boys who play the “no Sex before Marriage” card and gets you thinking God has done it for you…. No Sis!!! Nahhhhhi!!! It’s the Devil who did that!!! Your Gender aint his Type. Run.”

READ MORE: Chacha Eke’s Husband, Austin Speaks On Allegation Of Domestic Violence In Their Marraige

Reacting to her post, @maobot commented: “All these what do women want and what do men want doesn’t make sense to me.”

“This is her opinion, she couldn’t possibly be speaking for all women. We are all individuals with diverse viewpoints on things, enough with the gender wars.”