Bandits Kidnap 10 Students In Kaduna

No fewer than 10 students of Government Secondary School, Awon in Kachia local government area of Kaduna State have reportedly been kidnapped.

A statement confirming their kidnap issued by the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the students were kidnapped on Monday.

According to the statement, “the Kaduna State Government has received preliminary reports from security agencies on the kidnapping of about 10 students in Kachia LGA.

“According to the preliminary reports, the students of Government Secondary School, Awon (a day secondary school) were kidnapped on Monday.

“The exact location of the incident is yet to be ascertained but detailed reports being awaited will clarify whether the incident occurred within the school premises or elsewhere.

“The government will issue a public statement accordingly, when these reports are received,” he said.