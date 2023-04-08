Bandits Reportedly Abduct 80 Children In Zamfara

No fewer than 80 children were reportedly abducted by bandits in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Friday morning.

The children are between the ages of 12 and 17, BBC Hausa reported.

Some parents of the abducted children who spoke to the BBC Hausa said the victims were in the forest fetching firewood at about 8:00 a.m. when the assailants rounded them up and marched them away into the forest.

Bandits’ activities have refused to abate in Zamfara despite several government intervention to stem the criminal activity. Hundreds of school children have been kidnapped and some later released upon payment of ransom.

The abductors are yet to reach the parents to make any demands as of the time BBC reported the kidnap.