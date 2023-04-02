Bauchi APC Expels National Official Over Anti-Party Allegations

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State has announced the expulsion of Sirajo Dada, a national officer of the Party, over alleged anti-party activities in the 2023 elections.

Dada who is an ex-officio of the Party was expelled on Saturday by the executive council in Gamawa Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

The APC chairman in Gamawa LGA, Ahmed Saleh Super, accused the ex-officio of being involved in acts of indolence, indiscipline, and betrayal.

According to him, Dada worked against the interest of APC in the area during the just-concluded general elections, adding that the national ex-officio was caught campaigning for candidates of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in elections the ruling party fielded candidates.

Super notified that Dada was caught at one of the polling units during the presidential and national assembly elections asking voters not to vote for APC candidates and soliciting votes for the PRP’s House of Representatives candidate for the federal constituency.

“We are here today to announce to you that the executives of the APC in Gamawa LGA have expelled Alhaji Sirajo Dada from the party here in Gamawa LGA.

“He worked against the success of the party (APC) during the last 2023 general elections by campaigning for candidates of the PRP and we have evidence to prove what we are saying,” the chairman said.