BBNaija Star, Laycon Bags Master’s Degree From UK University

Former Big Brother Naija reality show winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba, popularly known as Laycon has bagged a Master’s degree in International Relations from the University of Portsmouth, United Kingdom.

He made this revelation via his Twitter account on Friday.

The singer expressed gratitude to those who supported him and urged his followers to pursue their goals and not to allow situations and circumstances discourage them from doing so.

“Follow your heart, follow your dreams. MA in the bag.

“For the past 18 months, I’ve been actively chasing one of my dreams and I’m happy to say I have successfully completed my MA degree in International Relations from the University of Portsmouth.

“A big thanks to everyone who made this dream a reality and to everyone who supported me through this journey.

“Don’t let situations and circumstances discourage you from pursuing your goals. I love you guys so much. Now onto the next dream!!!

“School boy swag, see you.

“School boy swag, see you at the graduation.”