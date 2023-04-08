BBNaija Star, Phyna Narrates How She Survived Poisoning

Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has narrated how she recently survived poisoning.

In a recent interview with popular media personality, Toke Makinwa, the TV reality star said she was being fed poison by someone in her house.

She said: “Of recent, I survived poison of which the person that was giving me food is well known. I had been fed poison continuously. It’s not that instant one. I have seen a lot.”

Phyna said she found out about it when she went for tests at the hospital after developing severe stomach pain.

“Every time I finish eating, I’m always having stomach pain. So I went to the hospital. I ran tests. I checked my kidney, liver and everything. And they [doctors] said I’m okay. I went back home.

“I know I have ulcer. But I take medication for that. One day in the house, the pain was so much I was coughing and I saw blood. So, I went to the hospital and the doctor started speaking their grammar. He was like he saw poison. He didn’t want to go straight. He was like I should check the food I eat. Food poisoning, blah, blah, blah,” she recounted.

The BBNaija winner said the person secretly poisoning her later left her house after she found out.