Be Afraid; With Adamawa In The Bag, PDP Coming For You At Presidential Tribunal — Reno Omokri To Tinubu

Reno Omokri, former aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, has cautioned president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be wary of losing at the Presidential Election Petition Court.

This reaction stems from the the victory of the Adamawa State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, in last Saturday’s supplementary election against All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Aisha “Binani” Dahiru.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Tuesday evening declared the incumbent as the winner of the election after he polled 430,861 votes to defeat Binani, who got 398,788 votes in the exercise.

Recall that the declaration of Binani as the winner of the election by the now-suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, forced the commission to suspend the collation of the election results.

READ ALSO: Aisha Binani Loses Bid To Stop Guber Election Result

But reacting via Twitter, Omokri cautioned president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that the PDP would be returning to reclaim its mandate at the presidential election petition tribunal just as it was reclaimed in Adamawa.

He wrote: “To God be the glory! Binani has been put in the bin! The Peoples Democratic Party has emerged victorious, and Governor Umaru Fintiri had been re-elected. Congratulations to him. Big congratulations to Waziri Atiku Abubakar.

“This proves the victory of evil over good is only temporary! Now that Adamawa is in the bag, Tinubu, we are coming for you at the Presidential Election Petition Court. We won our presidential candidate’s state. You could not win your own state. Be afraid. Be very afraid!”